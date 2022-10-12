New Delhi, October 11: Karwa Chauth is on Thursday, and like every year, Hindu women are going to fast throughout the day to wish for their husband's long life and good health. Women usually have their 'sargi' before sunrise and don't eat or drink anything until moonrise.

Well, it is not easy to go through the day without a drop of water, and hence, we've curated a list of fasting tips that are going to make it a bit easier for you!

1. Having curd before starting your fast is a good option, it's good for your gut health. In fact, any probiotic would be a good option.

2. Try eating as much protein as possible before you start your fast. Protein takes longer to break down and digest, and hence it keeps you full for longer.

3. Avoid sugar-loaded items before starting your fast as it will make you hungry again sooner.

4. Dry fruits are a good nutrient-loaded option to have before you start fasting as they promote energy storage in your body throughout the day.

5. Hydrate well. You should focus on drinking at least 2-3 glasses of water before you begin fasting as it will keep your thirst satiated for quite some time. Also, you need hydration to get through the day.

6. Avoid fried items as they make you a bit lethargic and lower your energy levels.

7. After you break the fast, try to have a good balance of protein and carbohydrates. A combination of both will infuse a good amount of energy in you.

8. Don't have tea or coffee directly as it may cause acidity

9. Keep taking rest throughout the day as your energy levels will be low. You may also experience headaches due to a drop in insulin levels as a result of fasting. So, don't tire your body.

10. Drink at least a full glass of water or maybe even lemonade to hydrate yourself instantly as you break the fast.

11. Try taking a soothing, calming tea like green tea or chamomile tea later at night to give your body the much-needed dose of antioxidants.

12. Also, having fruits while breaking your fast is a good option. Mainly Vitamin-C rich fruits like kiwi and Orange with a good carb-loaded banana to give you an instant boost of energy.

