Karwa Chauth is a very significant Hindu festival celebrated by women in North India. Women dress up in new clothes and jewellery for the day and do Solah Shringar. Karwa Chauth is all about love and romance. But for women, it is more about new clothes, jewellery and perfect makeup to get ready for the day. Nowadays, women are inspired by the makeup looks of celebrities and try doing the same by following different tutorials online. As you look for the best makeup for you on Karwa Chauth 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled three celebrity-inspired makeup looks that you can try out to look your best on the fasting day. Latest Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs: Couple-Theme Henna Ideas and Mehendi Patterns That You Will Absolutely Adore This Karva Chauth Vrat (Watch Videos).

Evergreen Rekha Look

Famous actress Rekha is known for her lustrous makeup every time she is seen in an award ceremony. You can also look as lustrous as her following this tutorial step by step. And don’t forget to add that mole just above your lip as you try this look.

Deepika Padukone Sindoor Look

Deepika Padukone is famous for her red saree look. The flat hair bun and simple yet attractive makeup are what almost all ladies look for as they get ready for Karwa Chauth.

Jacqueline Fernandez Genda Phool Look

Karva Chauth is all about looking as traditional as you can. The Genda Phool look of Jacqueline Fernandez is perfect if you plan to keep your hair open this Karwa Chauth. Curly hair and smoky eyes can be achieved easily following the given tutorial.

Gone are the days when women used just kajal, lipstick and eyeliners to get ready for Karwa Chauth. Today, everyone wants something extra and when everything is available on the internet, why not try it once? Wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

