On Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court declared a holiday for Karwa Chauth. The decision came after the Bar Association made a request to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. According to reports, the declaration for the Karwa Chauth holiday was made official in a notification that was issued by the Assistant Registrar of the High Court. However, the court will function on October 29, Saturday to make up for the holiday of Karwa Chauth.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Declare Holiday for Karwa Chauth

Punjab and Haryana High Court declares holiday for Karwa Chauth after request by Bar Association report by @whattalawyer https://t.co/t9uCCCGj0f — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)