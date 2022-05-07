New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Looking for the perfect way to surprise your mom on this Mother's Day? There are favourites you can buy her from the market, places you can take her to make her feel special or do simple things at home which touch her heart.

Ahead of Mother's Day on May 8, here are ways to express your gratitude to the very special person who has always showered her love, care and blessings. Spend time with her to make it a fulfilling Sunday.

A day all together

Put aside all other plans and treat your mom like the queen of the day. Turn the day into an all-day adventure in a special place. Take the whole family to one of her favourite parks or lakes. Spending time together (preferably outdoors) is of real value so go on a picnic, hiking or go to the garden together.

A makeover session accompanied by a photo session

Make her sit down and give her a beautiful makeover at home. You can start by pampering her with a facial massage, then recreate one of her favorite makeup looks at home. It's also the perfect opportunity to have a photo session as an after-makeup activity. She will gonna love it.

Give mom a holiday (day off)

This may be the best gift of all. Get everyone involved and let the moms of your life sit back and relax. She deserves it. Ask the family to cook supper (choose something simple and pre-packaged) and serve to your mom on the special occasion.

Pamper her with a spa session at home

Mothers everywhere dedicate their lives to making your everyday life easy and stress-free. They think little of themselves. On this day, you can create a spa experience at home for your mom. All you need are essential oils and massage oils, a steam generator, dim lights and soothing music. You can give her a gentle massage and add to her comfort.

Prepare a delicious meal for her

Your mom loves to cook for you every day and you can prepare a four-course meal for her at least today. She will definitely come and try to help you in the kitchen, but this time don't listen to her and tell her to relax and wait for her delicious food to arrive. (ANI)

