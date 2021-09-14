Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Comedian-actor Pete Davidson's Met Gala 2021 look is proof of the fact that he believes in the right blend of comfort and style.

Pete appeared on the fashion show wearing a longline Thom Browne suit and kilt. He teamed up his look with a bowtie and combat boots.

Also Read | Realme C25Y Affordable Smartphone To Be Launched in India on September 16, 2021.

Fans have gone gaga over Pete's outfit. They even feel that Pete has done full justice to this year's theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

"Best dressed at the Met Gala," a user tweeted.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: From Meri Pyaari Bindu to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Popular Movie Dialogues of the National Award-Winning Actor!.

"The best way to describe American fashion," another one wrote.

Also, this is Pete's first time at the Met Gala, which is officially known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)