Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Canadian actor Dan Levy, the star and co-creator of popular sitcom 'Schitt's Creek', has surprised his fans by appearing at the Met Gala 2021.

In order to go with this year's fashion event's theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', Levy worked with the designers to create a powerful ensemble that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

Levy's Met Gala outfit features an image of two men kissing.

He even took to Instagram to give more details about his ensemble.

"I was fortunate enough to also get to work with @jonathan.anderson and the incredible team of designers and craftspeople at @loewe on a look that meant something to all of us. With support from the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz's work, Fu** You Faggot Fu***r, named after a homophobic cartoon the artist had come across," he wrote.

Levy added, "But rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility - acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message. Tonight, we're celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon."

Social media users have heaped praises on Levy for his support for LGBTQ people.

"Inspired. Thank you for always supporting LGBTQ community," a netizen commented.

Levy came out as gay at the age of 18. (ANI)

