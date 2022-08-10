New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their special bond. As per rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread on brothers' wrist and in return brothers shower them with presents. If you have not bought gifts for your sisters, then worry not.

Here are a few presents you can buy for your sister before the rituals begin if you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Looks for Koffee With Karan Over the Years: A Look Her Outfits for All Seasons Ahead of KWK Season 7 Episode 6.

1. Partywear dress

A dress is a present that will always delight your older sister because women love to shop for new clothes. So, on this Raksha Bandhan, surprise your sister with a lovely dress or a costume. Additionally, if your sister is married, you can also give her a saree.

Also Read | Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Review: Sima Taparia from Mumbai is Back With Yet Another Yawn-Inducing Series On How To Get Married! (LatestLY Exclusive).

2. Handbags

Fancy HandbagWomen and young girls adore bags and own a wide variety of purses, clutches, and other accessories. They always wish to buy the newest and most fashionable bags even if they already own a few designers' ones. If your sister is a handbag enthusiast as well, pick out one in her favourite shade.

3. Skincare products

Make a customised rakhi gift basket for your sister and put in items like moisturiser, lotion, lip balm, aloe vera gel, and other necessities for good skincare. Allow her to feel your love and care for her through this gift.

4. Jewellery

Ladies have a tonne of anklets, bracelets, necklace sets, earrings, and everything else. Give your older sister a bracelet, ring, or any other type of jewellery accessory to add to her collection of accessories. Giving your sister such a present will help you win her over and make her happy on the upcoming Raksha Bandhan.

5. Gadgets

Bluetooth earphones are one of her most popular and practical devices because they make it so simple to listen to music or podcasts while working. A smartwatch, an ebook reader, a tablet, Bluetooth speakers, and other exciting presents for sisters are also available.

6. Chocolates

If your sister enjoys chocolate, she will appreciate a large chocolate gift basket from you on Raksha Bandhan. Bring a box or a basket filled with all of her favourite chocolates, such as KitKats, Ferrero Rocher, milk chocolate, white Chocolate, cookies and brownies, and other chocolate treats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)