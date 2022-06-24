Kyoto [Japan], June 24 (ANI): Human females have a significantly lower incidence of severe psoriasis, which is one of the many factors that men may find to be envious of them at least when it comes to severe skin inflammation, according to a study led by a team of researchers at Kyoto University.

The findings of the research were published in the 'Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology'.

Also Read | BJP Chief JP Nadda Dials Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Farooq Abdullah and … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Now a team of researchers has found that the female hormone estradiol suppresses psoriasis, and the protective role of the hormone has provided a basis for its therapeutic potential.

"Our results have not only revealed the molecular mechanisms of sex differences in psoriasis but also shed new light on our understanding of the physiological role of estradiol," says Hamamatsu University School of Medicine's Tetsuya Honda, formerly of Kyoto University.

Also Read | When Is Eid al-Adha 2022? Get To Know Bakra Eid or Bakrid Traditions, Origin and Significance of Celebrating the Islamic Festival.

The team tested conditional knockout mice, or cko mice, with ovaries removed but supplemented with estradiol pellets or a placebo. In contrast to wild-type mice, the cko mice without the natural ovarian hormones estradiol showed symptoms of severe skin inflammation.

Once these mice were given estradiol, the production of IL-17A and IL-1b cytokines in neutrophil and macrophage immune cells was reversed, reducing the inflammation. This effect was also observed in human neutrophils in vitro.

What intrigued the researchers was how the lack of estrogen receptors in immune cells made estradiol ineffective against the cytokines.

"These results indicate that estradiol suppresses psoriatic inflammation by regulating neutrophil and macrophage cells," concludes the author. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)