World Psoriasis Day 2025 is an important day that helps raise awareness about this condition that impacts over 125 million people worldwide. Psoriasis is a challenging and sometimes debilitating skin condition, in which there is a buildup of skin cells that form itchy, scaly, and painful patches called plaques. The condition results in extreme skin sensitivity and can also cause constant itching, burning and stinging.

While Psoriasis is a non-communicable disease, a lot of people do not know about the condition and can be thrown off when they see people with Psoriasis. The celebration of World Psoriasis Day aims to change this and raise more awareness about this condition and help people with Psoriasis to live a normal and comfortable life, even when they are having flare ups. As we mark World Psoriasis Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, who to commemorate World Psoriasis Day and more. Psoriasis Causes and Symptoms: What Is Psoriasis? Here's What You Should Know About the Autoimmune Skin Condition That Causes Rashes and Pain.

World Psoriasis Day 2025 Date, Theme

World Psoriasis Day 2025 will be celebrated on October 29. This annual celebration was first marked in 2004, by the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA). The World Health Organization (WHO) officially recognized the day in 2014 through a resolution to raise awareness about psoriasis as a serious chronic, non-communicable disease. This year's theme is "Psoriatic Disease and Comorbidities Understanding the Domino Effect".

Significance World Psoriasis Day Celebrations

Psoriasis is a non-communicable auto-immune disease that can cause repeated flare ups. During these flare ups, people with psoriasis often experience red or purplish, raised, dry, and scaly patches in various parts of their body, especially on the elbows, knees, scalp, and trunk. In severe cases, the skin can become extremely dry and lead to cracks in the skin and sometimes bleeding. Psoriasis can also cause Joint pain, swelling, or stiffness (psoriatic arthritis). All these varied and often difficult to combat signs and symptoms of psoriasis are not well known amongst many. The celebration of World Psoriasis Day aims to change this.

Every year, the celebration of World Psoriasis Day is focused on helping more people understand and recognise the signs and symptoms of psoriasis, how it is triggered and what one can do to help people manage it. There are various events and campaigns that are also created with the aim of making a healthy and supportive community accessible to people living with psoriasis. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy World Psoriasis Day 2025!

