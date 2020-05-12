Lift Inter-state Regulations to Revive Economy: Andhra CM to PM Modi

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift regulations at inter-state borders to revive the economy of the country."There should be no hurdles for inter-state transport. The revival of the economy is not possible without normalcy in cargo transport, without working conditions for migrant workers in factories, and normalcy at state borders," Reddy said during Modi's fifth video conference meeting with Chief Ministers."A driver should have an assurance that he or she can take goods to anywhere without any fear. He should get confidence that he will not be quarantined," Reddy added.The Chief Minister said that restrictions on public transport should be lifted as the economy will not return to normalcy.He also stated that the manufacturing sector in Andhra Pradesh is "totally down".Reddy demanded financial aid from the Centre to treat COVID-19 patients in the state."Andhra Pradesh needs a minimum of Rs 16,000 crores for developing health infrastructure and hospitals. As a new state after bifurcation, we need funds from the Centre. We need interest free or less interest debts to develop all hospitals to national standards. We will set up 16 teaching hospitals too," he said.Briefing the Prime Minister on the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of COIVD-19, the Chief Minister said, "The state government conducted a comprehensive survey three times. Tests are conducted for almost 30,000 people, in which corona symptoms were seen."As many as 38 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 2,018 on Monday, the state government said. (ANI)

