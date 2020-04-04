LNJP Hospital Will Function as Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital: Vardhan

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

Vardhan visited the hospital to take stock of its preparedness to deal with the deadly disease.

"Keeping in view the emerging requirement of isolation beds, the LNJP Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital consisting of adequate isolation wards and beds," the health minister said.

He said the government has identified 1,500 beds in LNJP and 500 in GB Pant hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The health minister visited the fever ward, new surgical ward block, dietary department, special ward, coronavirus screening centre, corona care unit and ICU in the hospital.

The doctors and health staff manning these wards are provided special facilities for boarding and lodging in the nurses' hostel in the campus and a hotel nearby to avoid the issues of transportation and prevent the exposure to their families, he said.

After a detailed review and inspection of the various wards of the LNJP hospital, the health minister appreciated the dedication and hard work of the frontline health workers.

He asked them to follow proper infection control protocol in the hospital.

Vardhan also suggested that officials of the hospital install a system of tele-medicine and tele-consultation for the patients.

A similar set up has already been commissioned at AIIMS, New Delhi, he added.

On the availability of personal protective equipment, N-95 masks and ventilators, the health minister said, “We have already placed orders for sufficient quantity in order to meet the increasing requirement.”

Various states already have enough number of PPEs. There are currently 4,66,057 PPEs and 25,28,996 N-95 masks in stock. States will be provided with more PPEs (1,54,250) and (1,53,300) N-95 masks in the next few days, he said.

Talking about the incidents of discrimination against doctors, Vardhan said the Union Home Ministry has taken cognizance of such incidents and advised authorities to take stringent action under the National Security Act.

He urged people to follow the social distancing guidelines and other Do's and Don'ts necessary for prevention and containment of the spread of coronavirus in the country.

