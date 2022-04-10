Actor Mandana Karimi, who is currently a part of Kangana Ranaut's show 'Lock Upp', has opened up about her personal experience with abortion. When Mandana was asked to reveal her secret in the show's latest episode, she disclosed about having a secretive relationship with an ace director. Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Confesses About Her Secret Relationship With a Well-Known Director on Kangana Ranaut’s Show (Watch Video).

She said that their relationship became very strong in a few months and he planned to settle down with her but they decided to keep it secret because she was awaiting divorce from her ex. Mandana revealed that she got pregnant with his child and when she informed it to her boy friend, he backed off, citing the reason that he was not emotionally and mentally prepared to take care of this responsibility. Lock Upp Contestants Payal Rohatgi and Mandana Karimi Get into a Nasty Catfight.

His reaction strengthened her decision to discontinue her pregnancy.Mandana was married to businessman Gaurav Gupta in 2017 and separated from him five months later.

