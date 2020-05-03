Lockdown: Delhi Police Officer Provides Shelter to Woman Student at His Residence

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police provided shelter to a woman student at his residence as she could not go back to her native place in Kolkata due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said on Saturday.

Sushmita Shah, a student who is preparing for competitive exams, used to live with the ASI's daughter at a PG in Janakpuri here.

When the lockdown was announced on March 24, the two women left the PG. Shah wanted to return to Kolkata, but she could not go due to the restrictions imposed across the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Therefore, ASI Arvind Kumar asked her to stay at their residence like his daughter and whenever the lockdown will be relaxed, appropriate arrangement will be made to send her to Kolkata," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said the department will honour the ASI.

"ASI Arvind Kumar, from PS Moti Nagar, brought home a girl student, studying at coaching institute & hailing from Kolkata, who had no place to stay when lockdown announced. He refused money for her expenses. The young girl is in touch with parents. Delhi Police will honour him," the commissioner tweeted.

