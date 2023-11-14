Actor Tom Hiddleston has thanked fans in India for showering love on the second season of Loki, a character that he has portrayed in different Marvel movies and now on a show. The second installment of Marvel Studios' Loki, currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, has done well in India. Loki Season 2: Owen Wilson Reveals Why Mobius Is Afraid to Discover His Real Life!

In a video message on Instagram, the actor reached out to his fans in India and thanked them. "Namaste to everybody watching in India. I am so, so happy to see all the love for 'Loki Season 2' across India – truly some of the greatest fans. Thank you for all the love and support and excitement. I hope you enjoyed watching it as much as I enjoyed making it," he said in the message.

Loki 2 also features Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson on the cast of the show as they reprise their roles from the first season. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, and Ke Huy Quan also play pivotal roles.