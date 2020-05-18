Lokpal Chief, Staff Pay Tributes to Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Lokpal chairperson Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and other staff of the anti-corruption ombudsman on Monday paid tributes to Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi.

Justice Tripathi, judicial member of the Lokapl, died on May 2, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here.

“Today, a condolence meeting was held in the office of the Lokpal which was attended by the chairperson, members, and the office staff of the Lokpal of India. Two minutes of silence was observed by all the members in honour of the departed soul,” a statement issued by the Lokpal said.

Tribute was also paid by all the members and staff of the Lokpal to Late Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi.

Social distancing norms were adhered to at the meeting.

A resolution of condolence was passed in the meeting which was sent to his wife Alka Tripathi, it said.

“The chairperson and members of the Lokpal of India deeply mourned the sad and untimely demise of Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, judicial member, Lokpal of India, who left for heavenly abode on 2nd May 2020,” the resolution said.

During the period he served as judicial member, he displayed exemplary legal acumen and erudition, it said.

“He greatly contributed to building the required legal and procedural framework in the new institution of the Lokpal of India. His affectionate and affable nature endeared him to all his colleagues, officers, and the staff. The institution of the Lokpal of India will immensely miss his presence,” the resolution said.

