The heist at the Louvre in Paris has shocked the art world, though such spectacular thefts have a long tradition. What drove the perpetrators, and where might the loot end up?The cultural heritage stolen from Paris' Louvre Museum on October 19 is priceless: the tiaras, brooches and necklaces from the time of Napoleon III are pieces of French history.

Also Read | India News | Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary Extends Wishes to Everyone on Diwali as India Celebrates Festival of Lights.

The trail of the thieves who boldly robbed these French crown jewels remains cold. Investigators are examining links to Eastern European stolen goods networks that procure art objects on behalf of wealthy collectors — or use them as currency in illegal trade.

Also Read | India News | Cultural Icons Lit Up as India Celebrates Festival of Lights.

Art hard to sell, unlike precious metals and gems

Tim Carpenter, head of the art protection organization, Argus Cultural Property Consultancy, was the long-time head of the FBI's art crimes division. He told DW that "traditional artworks" like paintings or prints that are well-known are "difficult to monetize" and resell in the market.

The situation is different with precious metals and stones, which Carpenter says "have been increasingly targeted by thieves, particularly in Europe."

"Of course they can melt those materials down," he explained, adding that it's a "terrible loss of cultural heritage."

In the case of the Louvre, however, Carpenter does not believe the loot will be destroyed: "These are very important pieces and my guess is these criminals will want to keep them together. They're very highly identifiable.”

But while the audacious Louvre robbery is a shock, the heist is the latest in a long line of brazen art thefts.

Dresden 2019: The coup in the Green Vault

On November 25, 2019, two masked men broke into the Dresden Royal Palace in Saxony, Germany. Using an axe, they smashed the display cases in the Green Vault museum and stole 21 pieces of jewelry that included over 4,000 diamonds worth around €113 million ($131.6 million).

Members of the Remmo clan were behind the coup, the Berlin crime syndicate having already attracted attention for spectacular robberies. Parts of the loot were recovered in 2022 after confessions were made, however many jewels remain missing.

The case shows how clan structures have turned art theftinto a professional business that is organized, precise — and ruthless. Despite the difficulties in selling the stolen goods, the theft of historical jewelry sets has become highly lucrative, notes art historian Ulli Seeger.

"Internationally networked gangs are increasingly focusing on objects that have a high material value – gold, precious stones, coins," Seeger noted. "These are easier to sell than works of art that appear in every catalog."

However, jewelry in particular would have to be completely altered first, as otherwise it could be immediately identified by its historical cut, the expert explained.

Berlin 2017: The "Big Maple Leaf” from the Bode Museum

Two years before the Dresden heist, members of the Remmo clan broke into the Bode Museum in Berlin through a window at night and stole a 100-kilogram gold coin, the "Big Maple Leaf." Material value: around 3.75 million euros. The thieves were only interested in the gold and turning it into cash, so the Canadian coin was destroyed and melted down.

Paris 2010: Spider-Man climbs to Picasso

In 2010, Vjeran Tomic, known as "Spider-Man” for his climbing skills, climbed into the Musee d'Art Moderne in Paris. His haul: five masterpieces by Picasso, Matisse, Modigliani, Braque, and Leger – worth a total of around 100 million euros.

Tomic was caught but claimed to have been acting on behalf of a collector. The paintings are still missing today – presumably destroyed to eliminate evidence.

Boston 1990: The biggest art theft of all time

In March 1990, two men in police uniforms entered the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. They tied up the security guards and stole 13 works of art — including paintings by Vermeer, Rembrandt, and Degas. Value: over $500 million.

The case remains unsolved to this day. Investigators suspect that the works are circulating in mafia circles as "underground securities." The case is legendary – and the subject of numerous documentaries.

Who's behind it?

Art has unlimited appreciation potential and is difficult to trace. For criminals, it can be the perfect currency.

Art theft is playing an increasingly important role in organized crime which has a high level of logistical expertise and well-established structures, especially in Germany.

in Southern and Eastern Europe, art is used as a commodity in the drug and arms trade.

Of course, there are also lone perpetrators, especially insiders such as security guards or employees who know the weak points in museum security systems.

And finally, although rare and often romanticized in Hollywood films, there could be private collectors around the world who simply want to own a work of art and will hire thieves to procure it for them.

According to Interpol, artworks worth over $6 billion are stolen every year – only about 10% ever reappear.

The coup at the Louvre is yet another reminder that art is not only beautiful, but also vulnerable – and that the black market for cultural goods is booming.

Edited by: Andreas Illmer

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2025 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).