Mumbai, August 25: The trailer of Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur-starrer 'Love in Vietnam' has been unveiled. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film, which is touted to be a heart-wrenching musical love story also stars Kha Ngan. Inspired by the best-selling novel 'Madonna in a Fur Coat', the film was extensively shot in Vietnam. As per a press note, the film follows the journey of a young man and a girl diving through life and friendship. Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Farida Jalal are also a part 'Love in Vietnam'. Recently, Shantanu opened up about shooting for 'Bade Din Huye' song from the film. ‘Gustaakh Ishq’: Manish Malhotra Debuts As Producer Starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah; Teaser Hints at Passionate Period Romance (Watch).

In an Instagram post, he shared, "let's groooveee y'all fun lil trivia -- this was actually the first thing we shot for our film #loveinvietnam And ngl... it's got my whole heart.choreo by the insanely talented @iamkrutimahesh (one of my faves fr) -- felt sooo good to collab again shooting this wasn't all smooth tbh -- we had our fair share of chaos, delays, and 'pls why is this happening' moments...but somehow, through all the madness, we held on to the vision & brought it to life the way we dreamed -- big, emotional, full of soul... massive love to @rahatkazmifilms for backing this up, and making space for the magic of @amaal_mallik @armaanmalik & @therashmivirag y'all made something that legit hits right in the feels... lots of love to @dudley_dop for making each frame look so beautiful and to everyone who's been showing love already -- ily, means more than u know." ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ Trailer Out: Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khosla Caught in a Web of Secrets (Watch Video).

Trailer of 'Love in Vietnam'

The film is all set to release theatrically on September 12, 2025.

