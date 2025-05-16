Mumbai, May 16: As Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turns a year older today, he received a heartwarming birthday note from his father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal. Sham Kaushal shared a heartwarming video on Instagram beautifully capturing the father-son bond, drawing warm responses from fans and fellow celebrities. In the video, Vicky and his father are seen walking side by side on a beach, smiling and synchronising their steps. Vicky Kaushal Birthday: A Style Icon With Dapper Charm (View Pics).

"Father is the happiest person in the world to see his son moving ahead of him in life... Love u Puttar. Wish u a very Happy Birthday. Feeling proud and blessed to have u as my son. Rab di meher bani rahe. Jor di jhappi," Sham Kaushal captioned the post. Fans chimed in the comments section and wished the 'Chhaava' star on his special day. Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: Dapper Pics on Instagram That Have Our Attention.

Sham Kaushal Shares Heartfelt Birthday Note for Son Vicky Kaushal

"Happy Birthday Vicky bhai and stay blessed," one fan wrote. "Truly, you're a blessed soul to have a son like Vicky ji -- such a humble, grounded, and family-oriented person," another fan wrote. Vicky, who turned 37 today, was last seen in 'Chhaava', which gained momentum at the box office. Looking ahead, Vicky is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

