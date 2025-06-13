Narsinghpur, June 13: Three labourers died and three others sustained injuries after being electrocuted at a marriage garden in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Friday, police said. According to officials, the incident occurred in the Gadarwara area of the district at around 10:30 am on Friday. "Seven labourers were working at a marriage garden when they came in contact with a high-tension wire. Three of them died on the spot, three others sustained injuries, and one escaped unhurt," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sandeep Bhuria told ANI over phone. Kerala: Class 10 Student Electrocuted by Live Wire From Illegal Fence in Nilambur, Protests Erupt.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. "One of the injured has been referred to the Narsinghpur District Hospital for further treatment," ASP Bhuria added. CM Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance for the victims. Uttar Pradesh: 2 Brothers Electrocuted to Death by 11,000-Volt High-Tension Wire While Carrying Iron Ladder in Basti, Villagers Stage Protest.

"The news of the death of three labourers and injuries to three others due to electrocution in a garden (marriage garden) in Gadarwara is extremely saddening. My sympathies are with the bereaved families. I have given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the nearest legal heirs of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured," CM Yadav wrote in a post on X. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)