Madhya Pradesh: Rajgarh District Collector Nidhi Nivedita, SDM Priya Verma Removed from Posts

Bhopal, March 25: The Madhya Pradesh government has removed the Rajgarh District Collector Nidhi Nivedita and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Priya Verma from their posts.

The newly-formed state government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cancelled all appointments made under Municipal Board and Commission.

Nidhi Nivedita was the District Collector and Priya Verma was SDM when in January this year, a clash had broken out between police and BJP workers, who were carrying out a "Tiranga rally" in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Rajgarh.

According to police, permission was not granted for the rally due to the imposition of Section 144 in the region. However, the BJP workers and local leaders carried out the rally without permission.

"Protestors tore the clothes and pulled the hair of officers deployed in the region. I was surprised at how little the law meant to them. They were kicking the sub-district magistrate (SDM) and assaulting the officials," Nidhi Nivedita had told ANI.

The district collector, who had also visited the spot in a bid to control the situation, said that the entire incident was videographed and action will be taken against the perpetrators after identification."We had asked the local businesses to close shop for the day. Those who are not a part of these protests also appear in the protest videos and are later named in the cases," Nivedita had said.

However, protestors alleged that the police attacked them. One of the protestors with a head injury, who was seen bleeding, said that police assaulted him, following which many demonstrators raised slogans against the police administration.

