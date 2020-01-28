Maha: 3 Dead as Mound of Soil Falls on Them During Digging

Nashik, Jan 28 (PTI) Three people were killed in Nashik in Maharashtra on Tuesday after they fell into a mound of soil while digging a field, police said.

The incident took place in Rokadpada in Surgana tehsil here, an official said.

"Dinesh Phulaji Khandvi (25), Manohar Phulaji Khandvi (17) and Govind Gulab Khandvi (31) died after getting trapped in a heap of soil," he said.

