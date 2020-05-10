Maha: Aurangabad COVID-19 Cases Mount to 557

Aurangabad (Maha), May 10 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad mounted to 557 on Sunday, which the officials said is more than a ten-fold rise in the last 14 days since April 26.

Before April 26, the number of coronavirus positive cases stood at 53, they said.

"At 557 on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases has spiked by more than ten times in the last 14 days," an official said.

The infected patients also include 72 personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said that the number of coronavirus positive cases has been controlled in containment zones.

"The rise in the cases has been controlled. A 'testing-tracking-isolation' strategy has helped us in bringing down the number of cases. The scenario post the lockdown will be the real task for us. Till that time, our manpower and facilities are being kept ready," he said.

He said the civic body will launch 'My ward, COVID free ward' campaign for spreading awareness among people.

Of the 557 COVID-19 cases, 83 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals.

