Maha: Lawyer Held by ACB for Trying to Bribe Palghar Cop

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) A lawyer was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to bribe a policeman in Palghar, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Advocate Rajey Gaikwad had offered Rs 50,000 to an officer attached to Manor police station in Palghar in connection with a case, said ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police KS Hegaje.

"He was caught while giving Rs 50,000 to the police officer as part of a trap. Further probe is underway," Hegaje added.

