Maha Nets Rs 150 Cr Revenue Through Liquor Sale in Four Days

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has collected a revenue of around Rs 150 crore through the sale of liquor since Monday when such outlets were allowed to reopen in parts of the state, an official said on Thursday.

The amount was collected in four days till Thursday evening, the senior official of the state excise department said.

Liquor shops were shut for almost 40 days due to the lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak. But even as the lockdown was extended till May 17, standalone liquor shops have been given permission to operate as part of the relaxations granted by the state government.

"Revenue of around Rs 150 crore was collected by the excise department till Thursday evening through the sale of liquor. There are 10,822 licensed liquor shops in the state, of which 3,261 have re-opened," the official said.

"The state had received over Rs 100 crore revenue through this till Wednesday evening, which increased further by Rs 48.14 crore," the official said.

An estimated 13.82 lakh litres of bottled Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), beer, wine and country liquor were sold on Thursday alone, he said.

