As the nation commemorates the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday, actor-politician Hema Malini extended her warm greetings to everyone. "This annual festival is celebrated with great fervour by all the devout seeking blessings of Lord Shiva, some of whom even observe a total 'nirjal' fast which is broken only the next day at an auspicious hour," she tweeted. Maha Shivratri 2022: Mouni Roy Pens a Hindu Mantra as She Wishes All on the Auspicious Occasion (View Pics).

The occasion is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri literally translates as the great night of Shiva. It is believed that while there is a Shivratri every luni-solar month of the Hindu calendar. Maha Shivratri 2022 Puja Time & Rituals: How To Celebrate Mahashivratri? Know Significance of Auspicious Festival Honouring Lord Shiva.

Wish all of you a blessed Maha Shivratri🙏 This annual festival is celebrated with great fervour by all the devout seeking blessings of Lord Shiva, some of whom even observe a total ‘nirjal’ fast which is broken only the next day at an auspicious hour🙏 pic.twitter.com/sy9m84F8ib — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 1, 2022

The Maha Shivratri, happens once every year, when the winter draws to a close and paves the way for spring and summer, in the months of February/March.

