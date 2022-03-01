Maha Shivaratri is the annual festival honours Lord Shiva and is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi in the dark phase of Magha month. Maha Shivaratri 2022 will be celebrated on March 1 and is sure to be filled with great festivities and observances. People often observe the stringent Maha Shivaratri fast, visit Shiv temples and offer flowers, milk and prayers to Lord Shiva. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Shivaratri 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, Maha Shivaratri 2022 Date, How to celebrate Maha Shivaratri and its significance. Maha Shivratri 2022 Dos And Don’ts: From Vrat Rituals & Bhog to Mahamrityunjaya Mantra & Temple Visits, Auspicious Things to Do for Good Luck by Pleasing Lord Shiva.

When is Maha Shivaratri 2022?

Maha Shivaratri 2022 will be celebrated on March 1. This observance falls towards the end of winter and the beginning of spring every year. While each month has a Shivratri festival, Maha Shivaratri is considered to be the most important and biggest celebration of the year. Maha Shivratri is observed on the Krishan Paksha Chaturdashi of Magha month. Maha Shivratri 2022 Chaturdashi Tithi Begins at 03:16 AM on Mar 01, 2022, and will go on till 01:00 AM on Mar 02, 2022.

Maha Shivaratri 2022 Puja Timings

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, people often observe a stringent fast and stay up all night praying to Lord Shiva and singing songs and aartis to appease him. The most important Puja to be conducted during Maha Shivratri is the Nishita Kaal Puja.

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:26 AM to 01:00 AM, Mar 02

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:44 PM to 09:47 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:47 PM to 12:51 AM, Mar 02

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:51 AM to 03:54 AM, Mar 02

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:54 AM to 06:57 AM, Mar 02

How to Celebrate Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri celebrations are filled with various rituals and traditions. In addition to observing the stringent Maha Shivratri fast and staying up all night singing songs and aartis of Lord Shiva, devotees also visit popular Shiva temples on this day. Many people believe that showing Lord Shiva with milk on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri will help them appease Lord Shiva. The 12 Jyotirlings across India are often flooded with devotees annually on Maha Shivratri. Maha Shivratri celebration also differs in different parts of the country. In Kashmir Shaivism, the festival is called Har-Ratri or phonetically simpler Haerath or Herath by Shiva devotees of the Kashmir region.

It is interesting to note that in addition to grand celebrations in India, Maha Shivratri is also observed in various other parts of the world. In Nepal, it is a national holiday, and devotees often visit various well-known Shiva temples on this day. Hindus in various other parts of the world also celebrate Shivratri with great enthusiasm. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2022 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).