Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest daily spike of 2347 COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally to 33053 cases, a health official said.

With 63 more deaths, the death toll in the state is now 1198, the official said.

There are 24161 active cases in the state, while 7688 persons have been discharged after recovery, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)