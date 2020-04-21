Maha: Truck with 60 Migrant Labourers Intercepted; Two Booked

Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) An offence was registered against the owner and driver of a container truck, in which 60 migrant workers were being transported at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district amid the COVID-19 lockdown, police said on Tuesday.

Several migrant labourers in the state have been rendered jobless since the lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus and have been trying to get to their hometowns by any means possible.

An offence was registered against the owner and driver of the container truck, in which 60 migrant labourers were allegedly being transported to Uttar Pradesh, deputy commissioner of police zone-II Rajkumar Shinde said.

Officials of the Shanti Nagar police station spotted the truck near KB Chowkie late on Monday night and on checking the vehicle, found as many as 60 persons crammed inside it, he said.

The duo was booked under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, the official said.

