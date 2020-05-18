Maharashtra CM Visits COVID-19 Hospital in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday visited a COVID-19 hospital at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla complex.He visited Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) temporary COVID-19 hospital at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex which has a capacity of 1,000 beds.The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stands at 33,053, including 7,688 recovered/migrated and 1,198 deaths, Health Ministry said. (ANI)

