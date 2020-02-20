Maharashtra Govt Scraps Portal-led Recruitment Process

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided on scrap the "Mahapariksha" portal following complaints about irregularities in recruitment process.

The complaints were made by political leaders and organisations representing students.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government will decentralise the examination process for recruitment of certain employees and conduct them at the department-level through empanelled agencies from the infotech sector, according to a government resolution issued here.

The previous Fadnavis government had decided to conduct the recruitment drive for the appointment of employees in Class C and D through centralised Mahapariksha Portal developed by Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation. (MAHA-IT) .

The portal had conducted optical mark reading tests, short hand test for the recruitment of Class C and D employees in various government departments after the Fadnavis government announced decision to fill 35,000 vacant posts.

Student organisations and political leaders, including NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, had demanded scrapping of the portal-led recruitment and introduction of an alternative process.

Thackeray had stayed recruitment process through the portal in December.

"Since conducting the recruitment process offline for the want of the manpower, the state government has decided to empanel agencies from the IT sector to conduct these exams.

"The respective departments will conduct the recruitment process with the help of empanelled agencies," the GR added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)