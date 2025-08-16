Mumbai, August 16: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday morning issued a red alert in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, and Palghar of Maharashtra. IMD weather forecast predicted a moderate to intense spell of rain in these areas for the next three to four hours. In a post on X, IMD also reported intense to very intense convection over Mumbai and the adjoining area.

"Mumbai Radar shows intense to very intense convection over the city and adjoining area. It is likely to continue for next 2-3 hours. Nowcast warning issued at 0700 Hrs IST dated 16-08-2025 : (RED Nowcast Warning) Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar during the next 3-4 hours." IMD said in a post on X. Maharashtra Rains-Weather Forecast: Moderate to Intense Spells of Rain Very Likely at Isolated Places in Mumbai, Thane and Other Districts During Next 3-4 Hours, Says IMD.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging in parts of the city. Severe waterlogging in Gandhi Nagar, Kings Circle, and Sion Railway Station occurred as continuous rainfall lashed the city. In this context, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has directed the Additional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners of all administrative wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as well as all concerned officials, to immediately remain present at their respective offices and ensure proper coordination. He has further instructed that appropriate emergency measures should be undertaken as required.

The Monsoon rain turned fatal in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai as a landslide hit Jankalayan Society, killing two people and injuring two others. According to BMC, the incident happened in Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park Site, Vikhroli (W) in Mumbai. The injured were sent to Rajawadi Hospital for necessary medical treatment. Meanwhile in Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon death toll has risen to 257, of which 133 deaths are rain-related -- caused by landslides, flash floods, house collapses, and other weather-triggered incidents -- while 124 fatalities occurred in road accidents. Mumbai Rains: Sion and Dadar Railway Stations Submerged As City Witnesses Heavy Rainfall Leading to Waterlogging and Reduced Visibility; Police Advice People to Avoid Non-Essential Travel (Watch Videos).

IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai, 6 Districts

As of 5 pm on Friday, 406 roads, including two national highways, remained blocked, while 457 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) and 222 water supply schemes were out of service, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

