Mumbai is under a red alert due to heavy rainfall, with authorities warning of flooding and traffic disruptions. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid low-lying areas. Delhi will see partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures, while Chennai may experience light showers. Bengaluru is expected to remain mostly clear and pleasant. Hyderabad will be sunny with occasional clouds. Shimla could have cool temperatures with light drizzle in higher areas. Kolkata may see intermittent rain and thunderstorms. Citizens in affected regions should stay updated and follow safety advisories. Severe Rainfall Alert for Maharashtra: Red Alert Issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar As IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall on September 28; Check Details.

