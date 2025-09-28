Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy Sunday today, September 28. The development comes as the maximum city was hit by heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds last night. A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows a blackout in Vasai amid heavy rain in Mumbai. One user said, "Thank you Rain ! Noise of Garba is over," while a second user said that heavy rains will continue in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane for the next few hours. A third user wrote, "It has been raining continuosly for the last 6 hrs. More rains to come in." A weather enthusiast said that massive rains are expected in the entire Western Suburbs of Mumbai throughout the early morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe rainfall alert for Maharashtra for tomorrow, September 28. The weather agency has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in the above districts. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast Today, September 28: IMD Issues Red Alert for City and Adjoining Districts, Extremely Heavy Rainfall Expected; Check Details.
More Rains to Come In, Says X User
It has been raining continuosly for the last 6 hrs. More rains to come in. Early mrng hrs watchout for Mum, Thane, Navi Mum as huge bands from sea are on the way which will dump more heavy rains which can lead to disruptions. Stay safe!! pic.twitter.com/VycCgKMcda
— Weather Daily (@Weatherdaily3) September 27, 2025
Blackout in Vasai
Blackout in Vasai#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/CLahJKpTe2
— Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) September 27, 2025
#MumbaiRains
Thank you Rain ! Noise of Garba is over .
So peaceful ! #MumbaiRains
— Ethen Hunt (@inception_0001) September 28, 2025
Heavy Rains to Continue in Mumbai
🌧Heavy rains will continue in Mumbai, navi mumbai and thane for the next few hours.🌧#MumbaiRains
— Maharashtra Rains (@Maharashtr19450) September 28, 2025
Massive Rains Expected in Entire Western Suburbs of Mumbai
4 AM Update🚨 #MumbaiRains
Massive Rains expected in entire Western Suburbs of Mumbai throughout early morning leading to Waterlogging🚨
Mumbaikars are advised to check Waterlogging situation and move out only if necessary. VERY HEAVY RAINS NEXT FEW HOURS⛈️⛈️ pic.twitter.com/lloti1L62D
— Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) September 27, 2025
Waterlogging in Low-Lying Areas, Says X User
🌧️⚡ Mumbai Monsoon in full swing!
Heavy rains lashing the city IMD issues Orange Alert 🚨
Waterlogging in low-lying areas
Travel may be affected,plan accordingly
Next 24 hrs crucial for Mumbai & suburbs 🌊
Stay safe Mumbaikars 💙☔#MumbaiRains #MumbaiWeather #MonsoonVibes
— Akib Khan (@AkibKhanz) September 27, 2025
IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai for Today, September 28
IMD has issued RED ALERT FOR MUMBAI for Today.... 🚨🔴
Extremely Heavy Rains today#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Cv0zjbFBUC
— Digvijay Singh (@DigvijayLive) September 27, 2025
Visuals from Virar
Intense Thunderstorm ongoing at #Virar#vasai #virar #MumbaiRains #plaghar pic.twitter.com/XWiYTnsIxE
— Priyank Soni (@Priyank__Soni) September 27, 2025
#MumbaiRain
⛈️☔️ #MumbaiRains : And here we go, powerful Thunderstorm fueled by converging winds has came lashing up North Thane District, Whole Palghat distirct and moving towards Mmr and #Mumbai.
⚠️ Stay safe don't venture out during active Thunderstorm. ⛈️#MumbaiRain #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/5y10GciIMX
— WeatherMan (@IndiaWeather12) September 27, 2025
Mumbai Witnesses Light to Moderate Rainfall
70+ mm rains in past 3 hrs around Thane. Mumbai light to mod with lightning & thunderstorms.
28/9, 12.45 night. pic.twitter.com/QvVHeIfOyH
— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 27, 2025
Rain Lashes Parts of Mumbai
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/qqxSFyBIPF
— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2025
