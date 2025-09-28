Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy Sunday today, September 28. The development comes as the maximum city was hit by heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds last night. A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows a blackout in Vasai amid heavy rain in Mumbai. One user said, "Thank you Rain ! Noise of Garba is over," while a second user said that heavy rains will continue in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane for the next few hours. A third user wrote, "It has been raining continuosly for the last 6 hrs. More rains to come in." A weather enthusiast said that massive rains are expected in the entire Western Suburbs of Mumbai throughout the early morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe rainfall alert for Maharashtra for tomorrow, September 28. The weather agency has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in the above districts. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast Today, September 28: IMD Issues Red Alert for City and Adjoining Districts, Extremely Heavy Rainfall Expected; Check Details.

