Maldives Pledges USD 200,000 to COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

Male [Maldives], Mar 21 (ANI): The Maldives hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to create a COVID-19 emergency fund and has pledged USD 200,000 to address issues emanating from the disease."We welcome PM @narendramodi's initiative to create an COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and its pledge of USD 10million. Government of Maldives joins the initiative and pledge USD 200,000 to address issues emanating from COVID-19," Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives tweeted on Frdiay.Nepal has also committed NPR 100 million to the SAARC emergency fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the region.The announcement in this regard was made by Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his first address to the nation after undergoing a kidney transplant.On March 15, during his interaction with leaders of SAARC countries through video conferencing, PM Modi proposed the creation of a COVID-19 Emergency Fund based on voluntary contributions from all the countries, with India making an initial offer of US $10 million for the fund. (ANI)

