Mamata Targets Yogi over 'goli' Remark, Tells BJP to Avoid Playing Communal Card

Kolkata [West bengal], Feb 3 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath for speaking the language of 'goli' (bullets) and suggested that BJP leaders who hold constitutional positions should demand votes on the basis of development rather than playing the communal card."Even the CM of UP is speaking the language of goli. Union Minister is also speaking the same. BJP constitutional position holders are speaking the language of 'goli'. They shouldn't insult the people of Delhi. This is hatred politics. They are opportunists, not nationalists. They are encouraging vandalism," Banerjee said.She advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to seek votes on development plank in the Delhi Assembly elections. "Communal card can't be used always. They (BJP) should have played the development card. But they are playing the communal card. I think they are scared," the West Bengal Chief Minister said."If someone is doing a peaceful movement then what is the problem? Why do you want to disturb them?" she added.The voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is slated to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)