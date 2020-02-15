Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Allegedly Conspiring to Set Ablaze Mother-Daughter for Cancelling His Wedding

Arrest. Representational Image. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Palghar, February 15: In a bizarre incident, police here arrested a man for allegedly conspiring to set ablaze a mother and daughter in Palghar, as his wedding with the woman's daughter was called off. The accused has been identified as Bhairon Singh Rathor, a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Senior officer of the Palghar police station, Dashrath Patil said, "Bhairon Singh reached Palghar on Friday, a few months ago his marriage had been fixed with the girl, but it was broken off by her family since they got to know that he was unemployed." Bihar: Woman Who Was Set Ablaze After Resisting Rape Attempt by Neighbour in Muzaffarpur, Dies.

According to the official, Bhairon had in the past resorted to using vulgar comments against the girl on social media, following which a complaint was lodged by the girl's family in the Palghar police station."After this incident, Bhairon had threatened the family members of the girl of dire consequences and of setting them ablaze," Patil said.

On Friday, the police arrested him while he was on his way to the house of the girl with a petrol filled bottle. Police have also registered a case in connection with the accused.

