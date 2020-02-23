Man Held for Raping Mentally-challenged Woman

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old mentally-challenged woman in Govandi here, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Thursday and the 22-year-old accused was arrested late Saturday night by the Shivaji Nagar Police.

According to police, the accused knew the woman as she is the younger sister of his friend.

The victim lives with her mother, who is a cancer patient, her younger brother and grandmother, police said.

"On the day of the incident on February 20, the victims' mother and grandmother had gone to a hospital for treatment. On spotting the victim alone, the accused entered the house and raped her," the official said.

"Some time later, the accused hurried out of the building and was spotted by the victim's two neighbours. When her mother and grandmother returned home some time later, they tried to ask the victim what was wrong with her as she was crying. Her neighbours told them that they had seen the accused in the house in their absence," he added.

Her grandmother later lodged a complaint against the accused, following which he was arrested.

He has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint).

The accused was produced before a local court on Sunday, which remanded him to police custody till February 29.

