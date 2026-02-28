Mumbai, February 28: As the holy month of Ramadan 1447 AH progresses, millions of Muslims across India are observing their daily fasts with spiritual devotion. Today, Sunday, March 1, 2026, marks another day of the sacred month, which began in India on February 19 following the sighting of the crescent moon. Central to the observance are two key moments: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal consumed before the first light of day to provide strength for the fast, and Iftar, the sunset meal traditionally started with dates and water to break the day's abstinence from food and drink. Find Sehri and Iftar time today, February 28, for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram below.

Since the timings for both meals are determined by the position of the sun, they shift by approximately one to two minutes daily and vary significantly between geographical locations. For Sunday, March 01, 2026, here are the precise timings for major Indian cities. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

Sehri and Iftar Timings Today, March 01, 2026

The following schedule for Sehri and Iftar has been compiled based on the latest data from UrduPoint for various metropolitan and state capital cities.

City Sehri (Ends) Iftar (Starts) Mumbai 05:45 AM 06:44 PM Delhi 05:28 AM 06:21 PM Kolkata 04:44 AM 05:40 PM Chennai 05:13 AM 06:19 PM Hyderabad 05:35 AM 06:25 PM Ranchi 04:56 AM 05:50 PM Bengaluru 05:25 AM 06:29 PM Lucknow 05:13 AM 06:07 PM Srinagar 05:37 AM 06:28 PM Patna 04:54 AM 05:52 PM Bhopal 05:28 AM 06:24 PM Ahmedabad 05:47 AM 06:43 PM Jaipur 05:36 AM 06:27 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:26 AM 06:33 PM

Note: Timings may vary slightly by a minute or two depending on the specific location within the city and local mosque announcements. For Shia community members, Iftar is typically observed 10-15 minutes after the timings mentioned above.

The Significance of Precise Timings

In Islamic tradition, the fast is a rigorous practice of self-discipline. It requires abstaining from all food and water from the moment of Fajr (dawn) until Maghrib (sunset). Because the duration of daylight increases as spring approaches, the "fasting window" typically stretches slightly longer each day.

Observing the exact minute for Iftar is considered an act of sunnah (prophetic tradition), often beginning with the consumption of dates and water. Likewise, finishing Sehri before the call to prayer for Fajr is essential to ensure the validity of the fast. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Beyond the physical act of fasting, Ramadan is a time for increased charity (Zakat) and communal prayers known as Taraweeh, held every night at mosques. This year, the "Winter Ramadan" has provided relatively milder temperatures across much of North and Central India, though coastal cities like Mumbai and Chennai continue to manage the humidity typical of the region.

