Man Held in Minor''s Rape-murder Case in Tripura

Agartala, Feb 21 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl in Tripura's Gomati district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at Ghorakappa, a remote tribal hamlet, and the body of the girl was recovered from a nearby forest on Wednesday, they said.

The accused was picked up from the same locality, following a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, Karbuk SDPO Raju Reang said.

The preliminary report suggested that the girl was raped and strangled to death, he said.

On Friday, the accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to three days judicial custody, the police officer said.

The man has been charged with abduction, rape, murder and a section of the POCSO Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)