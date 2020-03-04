Man Murdered for Drugs in Mumbai, 3 Held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): A man was killed here on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to provide "packet of hashish" to three men, the police said.The deceased has been identified as Amin Patel. The incident took place near Cotton Green station last night at around 11:15 pm.The accused have been arrested by police under Section 302, 397, 324 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).The incident came to light after the deceased's friend Bunty Kamble, who was with him at the time of the incident, filed a complaint with Kalachowky police.Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

