Man Murdered in Delhi's Govindpuri Area

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A man was murdered near Hanuman Mandir in Govindpuri here on Wednesday at around 3 am.The deceased has been identified as Vishal Sharma, 31, resident of Khali.Police said that he is a bad character (BC) of Govindpuri and has been involved in 10 cases of attempt to murder, assault, Arms Act.A case of murder has been registered at Govindpuri police station. Further probe is on. (ANI)

