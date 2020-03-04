Man Working as Operative of Pak Intelligence Agencies Detained: Jammu and Kashmir Police

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Acting on a specific input, a team of Special Operations Group Jammu detained one Pankaj Sharma who was working as an operative of Pakistani intelligence agencies, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday.According to police, the accused is a resident of Tarore, Samba."The individual was in touch across since last few years. In this period he had sent across photos and videos of vital areas and installations mostly of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts to his Pak handlers via social media platforms in lieu of monetary gains," said police in a statement."During questioning, he has confessed his involvement in passing the crucial information of vital installations including sensitive bridges on NHW and in border areas to his Pak handlers. Preliminary probe indicates some monetary transactions in the two bank accounts of the alleged accused," the statement added.The detained person has been handed over to police station, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu for further action. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the said accused."His bank accounts are being further analyzed for more suspicious transactions. Further investigations in the case is going on," Police said.The whole operation was done under the supervision and monitoring of SSP SOG and SSP Jammu. (ANI)

