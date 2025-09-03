Mumbai, September 3: The Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to form a six-member cabinet subcommittee for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) community issues following the Maratha reservation decision, with two ministers from each party. This move aims to address the concerns of OBCs community issues, signalling the government's efforts to provide relief. Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has been pressing to include all Marathas under the Kunbi category, a sub-caste classified under the OBC category, which will help the community avail of the benefits of reservation in government jobs and education.

On Tuesday, Jarange ended his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, after accepting the Government Resolution (GR) presented by the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, as he broke down in tears, calling it a "Diwali" for the community. "Maratha vijay zala aj vijay zala, sukhi zala (Marathas have emerged victorious today and we are happy)", Jarange said as he was being carried from his protest stage to the ambulance. Jarange said, "Today is Diwali for us, as we have got what we wanted." Protesters performed Ganpati Aarti as a gesture of thanks to God; Jarange announced that after the Aarti, the protest would be formally over. Maratha Quota Protest: Manoj Jarange-Patil Ends Hunger Strike As Maharashtra Government Accepts His Demands, Says ‘Today Is Diwali for Us’ (Watch Videos).

Cabinet subcommittee head Radhakrishna Vikhepatil thanked Jarange for accepting the government's proposal and breaking his fast by drinking juice, as he and his supporters looked visibly happy. In a post on X, Vikhepatil had informed of the discussion of the Maharashtra State Cabinet Subcommittee regarding the demands raised by Jarange Patil, and stated that the government is taking "positive steps for the rightful demands of the Maratha community".

The post read, "At the meeting of the Maharashtra State Cabinet Subcommittee, a detailed discussion was held regarding the demands raised in the agitation led by Mr. Manoj Jarange Patil. The government is taking positive steps for the rightful demands of the Maratha community, and deliberations were held on the decision-making process in this regard". Earlier, the Bombay High Court adjourned the Maratha quota matter, stating that it expects some development by then. Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Demands Accepted; Says Notification Must Be Issued Within an Hour to End Maratha Quota Protests.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, representing Jarange Patil, has issued a statement appealing to his supporters not to create any traffic problems and not to gather in numbers exceeding 5,000. Maneshinde said, "Manoj Jarange has issued a statement appealing to his supporters not to create any traffic problems and not to gather in numbers exceeding 5,000".Attorney General Birender Saraf told the court that all procedures were followed through police channels, and a list of violations by protesters had been submitted.

