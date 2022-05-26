A magistrate's court here on Thursday rejected a bail application filed by Marathi TV and film actor Ketaki Chitale, arrested for allegedly sharing an `objectionable' post about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media. She was arrested on May 15 after a case was registered against her under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion, caste, etc) at Kalwa police station here. Maharashtra: Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Taken Into Custody for ‘Derogatory’ Facebook Post on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

After the expiry of her police custody on May 18, Chitale was remanded in judicial custody till June 1. Dismissing her bail application, Judicial Magistrate First Class B H Parmar said the alleged offense was of serious nature, hence no relief can be granted. Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Sent for 14-Day Judicial Custody for Her Alleged Derogatory Post Against NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

Chitale is accused of sharing a Marathi verse -- apparently written by someone else -- which contained phrases like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins”, allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)