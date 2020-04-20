Meerut Man Arrested for Violating Lockdown Norms

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): The man who was seen violating lockdown in a viral video has been arrested, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Sahni on Sunday."Kashif had recorded the viral video in which it was seen that a man was defying lockdown provisions. The man in the video was not wearing masks and he was roaming with few others in the city. The man has been arrested. Police have seized his mobile too," Sahni told media persons."The shops, which do not deal with essential commodities, were open. These shops have also been sealed. Cases have been registered against the shopowners," he added.Further investigation is underway, said Sahni. (ANI)

