Meerut, December 1: An eight-year-old girl was shot dead in Meerut as attackers, who were allegedly targeting her brother Sahil due to a two-year-old dispute, mistakenly shot her when she intervened, police said. The incident took place on Saturday evening at the Kalindi village in Sardhana. According to the Sardhana police station in-charge Pratap Singh, Aafia was struck by a bullet in her chest and she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. Belagavi Shocker: Man Attacks Nurse With Machete Inside Hospital for Rejecting Marriage Proposal in Karnataka, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Police have identified two primary suspects, Masroor and Kamran, and are pursuing to arrest them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)