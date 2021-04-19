The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who could not attend Prince Philip's funeral service held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday due to medical reasons, sent a handwritten note and personalized wreath of flowers to be laid at his services. According to US Weekly, the wreath was designed by Willow Crossley, who also arranged the flowers for the nighttime reception of Meghan, at her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018 at Windsor Home Park. Crossley, had also created the arrangements for their 23-month-old son Archie's christening. Meghan Markle Watched Prince Philip’s Funeral From California Home.

The wreath was a special tribute from Meghan as the flowers were picked from Crossley's personal garden, made up of Eryngium to represent the Royal Marines and Acanthus mollis, the national flower of Greece, the country in which the Duke of Edinburgh was born. US Weekly reported that campanula, rosemary, lavenders and roses were also included in the wreath, representing gratitude, devotion and everlasting love. Roses were added to honour June, the month Prince Philip was born. Heart Of Invictus: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Their First Ever Netflix Series.

According to reports, the duchess attended the funeral service from home and sent handwritten notes expressing her condolences to the family. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at age 99. Shortly after his death, Prince Harry, returned to the UK for the first time since stepping back from his royal duties and moving to California in March 2020. "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm--and also because you never knew what he might say next," Harry said in a social media statement, on April 12.

"He will be remembered as the longest-reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

Addressing his grandfather as a "rock" to Queen Elizabeth II, who he was married to for 73 years, he also added, "You will be sorely missed, but always remembered -- by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts." On the other hand, Meghan, who is currently expecting her second child with Harry this summer, was advised by doctors not to travel to London.

