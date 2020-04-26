Mercury Dips After Showers in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) The maximum temperature dropped by one to three degree Celsius due to rainfall and hailstorm in most of parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, a MeT official said.

The sudden change in weather in the harvesting season has left farmers worried.

According to the weatherman, Sikar recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall while Dabok received 1.2 mm of rainfall.

Jaipur and Ajmer also recorded light to moderate showers.

The power supply was hit and hoardings fell due to gusty winds in Sikar.

The maximum temperature at most places was recorded between 36.8 degree Celsius and 41.9 degree Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast dust storms and rainfall in Nagaur, Bikaner, Churu, Barmer, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Dholpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Karauli, Tonk, Alwar, Dausa and Swai Madhopur in the next 24 hours.

