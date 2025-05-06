With Black dandyism as this year's theme, gala regulars like Rihanna and Zendaya also channeled their inner dandies, adding to looks that have pushed fashion envelopes over the years.Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan made history as the first male Bollywood star to walk the Met Gala 2025 red carpet on Monday. Wearing a black ensemble custom-designed by Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee, his look featured a silk shirt, trousers and a satin cummerbund. He accessorized his outfit with a striking cane topped with an 18k gold Bengal tiger encrusted with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds, besides a crystal-studded "K" pendant and a diamond star brooch.

The 59-year-old strutted his dandy at the event themed "Tailored for You," in connection with the Costume Institute's landmark new exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which opens to the public on May 10.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is internationally renowned for marrying intricate Indian craftsmanship with modern luxury. From dressing Bollywood brides to global collaborations with H&M, Christian Louboutin and Estée Lauder, Sabyasachi made history last year when he became the first Indian designer to walk the Met Gala red carpet. He'd also designed the dreamy, gem-encrusted saree with a 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) train draped by Indian actress Alia Bhatt at the same event.

'Fashion's biggest night out'

Every first Monday of May, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York city transform into fashion's most extravagant — sometimes eyebrow-raising — runway.

Officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala isn't just a parade of jaw-dropping outfits — it raises funds for the institute, which is the museum's only curatorial department that must fund itself. The gala coincides with the opening of the institute's annual fashion exhibition.

What began in 1948 as a modest midnight supper for New York's elite, "fashion's biggest night out," has since evolved into a highly anticipated annual event with US Vogue's Anna Wintour at its helm since 1995. And Met Gala tickets — which are invite-only with Ms Wintour approving the guest list — cost a pretty penny.

Time magazine recently reported that stars forked out $75,000 (€66,000) apiece for last year's do; a far cry from the $50 per head in 1948.

2025's theme: Dandyism redefined

Each year, the Met Gala theme sets the tone for both the exhibition and the sartorial choices of its celebrity guests. This year's, chosen by Andrew Bolton, chief curator of the Costume Institute, is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Inspired by Monica L. Miller's 2009 book "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity," the exhibition explores how tailoring has shaped Black identities.

Miller, a professor of Africana studies at Barnard College, also guest-curated the show.

"Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies," Miller said in a press release. "It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. The exhibition explores this concept as both a pronouncement and a provocation."

This year is the second time menswear is in the spotlight, since 2003's "Bravehearts: Men in Skirts."

A different team co-chairs the event with Anna Wintour each year: This time, it includes actor and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, and singer and Louis Vuitton Men's Creative Director Pharrell Williams, while the host committee includes singer Janelle Monae and acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

A (cat)walk down memory lane

Over the years, Met Gala guests have pushed the fashion envelope with the various themes, elevating jaw-dropping fashion into an art form and creating waves on social media. Below is but a selection of standout sartorial turns on the red carpet.

Rihanna: Pop(e)star

When singer Rihanna arrived at the 2018 Met Gala, she turned the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" literally on her head. Her custom Maison Margiela ensemble by John Galliano, comprised of an ornate, heavily embellished gown that took 250 hours to sew and 500 hours to hand-embroider, which she topped off with a dazzling jeweled miter — a liturgical headdress worn by Roman Catholic bishops.

Katy Perry: Channeling chandeliers and cheeseburgers

At the 2019 "Camp: Notes on Fashion" gala, singer Katy Perry came dressed as a life-sized chandelier designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott, complete with working lightbulbs. She changed into a cheeseburger costume for the after-party. Scott told Vogue then that he had the idea to create something that was "rich and austere, like a fancy old-money mansion," adding that the chandelier "would be the perfect thing for Katy that no one else would wear."

Jared Leto: His own plus-one

At the same 2019 gala, actor Jared Leto won hands down for the wildest accessory: a severed replica of his own head. Dressed in a crimson high-collared Gucci gown dripping with jewels, Leto brought a side of surrealism to the runway.

Kim Kardashian: Dripping in drama

For the 2022 theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Kim Kardashian wowed with pop culture legend: she donned the iconic 1962 Jean Louis gown worn by Marilyn Monroe while crooning "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy. To fit into the skin-tight, crystal-encrusted dress, Kardashian lost about seven kilos (16 pounds) in three weeks. She not only turned heads but sparked debates about fashion, body image and the preservation of historical garments.

Doja Cat: The purr-fect transfor-meow-tion (all puns intended!)

In 2023, rapper Doja Cat dialed up the drama at the gala themed, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," by showing up as an actual cat, paying homage to Lagerfeld's beloved feline, Choupette. Decked out in Oscar de la Renta and complete with prosthetics that sharpened her features to feline perfection, Doja didn't just wear a look — she imbibed it, answering every red carpet question with a series of meows.

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier

