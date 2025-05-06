NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: MAAC, a premiere institute and a pioneer in high-end 3D animation Gaming & VFX training, organized "100 Hours" - a tech-led challenge to make 3D animated movies and digital-first films for the students of MAAC, pan India. The theme for this challenge was Technology & Human Co-existence for 3D Animation and Women's Safety, Artforms and Mental Health for Digital Filmmaking.

The competition commenced on 22nd March 2025 and concluded in the evening of 26th March 2025. The event comprised a creative movie-making marathon where students relentlessly worked in teams and created 30 seconds of animated short movies and, 60 seconds of mobile filmmaking using their IOS/androids uninterruptedly for 100 hours (i.e. approx. 4.2 days without a break).

During the event the participating students received 1400 hours of expert guidance during the filmmaking process and hands-on experience on a production pipeline from start to end including pre-production, production, and post-production in 3D Animation. As part of this Creative filmmaking Marathon which lasted 100 Hours, students got to witness a one-of-a-kind experience working towards an output of an animated/mobile-made short film. The mobile film-making category was introduced for, the second time this year considering the significant consumption of content in the form of reels and short films by the youth.

The tech challenge saw high participation, with roughly 180+ teams (5 students per team) who created 180+ animated short films & Mobile short films. This means, nearly 900+ students (90,000 hours) collectively created over 9,000 seconds of films in 100 hours. (Students created 3,000 seconds of Animation short films and 6,000 seconds of short films in mobile filmmaking). The design of this tech challenge is based on the 360 Degree Skills Advantage principle of MAAC which puts students' skills & talent to test and evaluates their preparedness for jobs in the industry. A student gets to experience real-life work scenarios and monitor their progress in line with the time given, to complete the task while using various relevant software and back-end support extended by the centres. The challenge also gives them a hands-on experience of working in a professional studio-like environment making them highly skilled and workforce-ready from day one.

Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail Business, Aptech Limited and Brand Custodian, MAAC said, "MAAC 100 Hours is more than a competition; it's a journey of learning, experimenting, and excelling for our students. It's about late nights, endless cups of coffee, and a passion that drives them forward. Witnessing their dedication and creativity reminds us why we love what we do. Our students pour their heart and soul into these projects, honing their skills and executing ideas that can shape their future. Each moment of this exhilarating challenge is a step closer to their dreams. It's in these moments of pressure that we see their true colours shine brightest. And as they push themselves to meet deadlines and overcome obstacles, they're not just preparing for a career; they're becoming the industry leaders of tomorrow."

Winners of the competition receive a cash prize, a memento, and a Certification of Merit. Additionally, all student participants will be granted a certificate of participation.

Through its top-notch curriculum and comprehensive skill set including technical prowess, industry acumen, creativity, teamwork, adeptness with deadlines, resilience, and personality development, MAAC consistently hones students' abilities across various facets of the Media & Entertainment Industry, including 3D Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Multimedia & Broadcast. MAAC underscores the significance of initiatives like "100 hours" in not only equipping young individuals with essential skills but also priming them for prosperous careers in the Media & Entertainment sector.

For more details - log on to 100hrs.maacindia.com

Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) is India's leading training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centers globally with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.

MAAC offers industry relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Digital Design Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as MPC, Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, IBN7, NY VFXwaala amongst others.

For further information please visit- www.maacindia.com/Default.aspx

